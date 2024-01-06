Cody Rhodes not facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 is better for him; feels former WWE manager (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Cody Rhodes trying to finish his story amid rumors of a Rock vs. Roman Reigns match at WrestleMania.

Rhodes fell short of winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. Since then, fans believed that he would finally get his opportunity this year at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, this past Monday, The Rock returned and hinted that he wanted a shot at The Head of the Table, sending the wrestling world into a frenzy.

During the recent Smack Talk episode, Mantell mentioned that Cody's story was of a long, drawn-out struggle to win championship gold. He pointed out how Dusty went through "hard times" before winning his first world championship. The wrestling veteran felt that the payoff would be better if Rhodes took longer to get his hands on the gold.

"In Cody's defense, he's doing the long struggle. I mean, Dusty didn't do it in six months, it took him a couple of years. He talked about hard times, hard times. That's what it is. So I think the longer it takes him, actually the better for him. 'Coz he's trying to live up to his dad, and can he get there or can he not get there." [From 28:51 onwards]

Mantell feels Cody Rhodes isn't sure about his future

During the discussion, Mantell also pointed out that things were still up in the air. He stated that Cody Rhodes probably doesn't know whom he'll be facing at WrestleMania 40.

"Cody don't know." [From 7:35 onwards]

It will be interesting to see how the story develops as WWE starts the Road to WrestleMania.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

