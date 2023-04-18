Cody Rhodes' family member claims he didn't want to lose to Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes' loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania was an extremely controversial move, with WWE fans utterly disappointed as a result. Now, his sister, Teil Rhodes, has claimed that he would never want to lose.

Rhodes faced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 after winning the Royal Rumble match. It was widely thought that he would be the one to finally end Reigns' winning streak and dethrone him by winning the undisputed world title. There were even rumors of Roman Reigns taking time off after WrestleMania following his loss.

None of that came to be. Instead, at WrestleMania, The Tribal Chief defeated The American Nightmare to retain his titles. This came as a shock to many, not processing why WWE would still have Reigns win. There was an argument that Cody Rhodes might not have wanted to win yet, and wanted to save that win for a later date.

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, has now disputed that argument. On Twitter, she said that Cody was always competitive and didn't like to lose. He would never be the one to come up with the idea of losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. She said that he didn't even speak to her for three days after she beat him at Street Fighter.

"The well, Cody wanted to lose convo is very funny to me. He never wants to lose. One time I beat him at Street Fighter and he didn’t speak to me for 3 days," she wrote.

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash

A few weeks back, Rhodes was absolutely decimated by Brock Lesnar. The superstar was not expecting it as The Beast Incarnate had volunteered to be his tag team partner to face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The surprise attack didn't sit well with The American Nightmare, who demanded a match against Lesnar today on RAW. He was given a match at WWE Backlash instead by Adam Pearce, as he was not cleared to compete yet.

With Rhodes hitting security personnel with steel chairs to get at Lesnar, it remains to be seen whether the match is still happening.

