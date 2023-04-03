Cody Rhodes' family member shares heartbreaking reaction after his loss at WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, has reacted to her brother's shocking loss at the hands of Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

The American Nightmare was widely expected to defeat The Tribal Chief to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Though he came inches close to winning, he ultimately fell short, leaving fans heartbroken.

Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman played spoilsport in the closing moments of WrestleMania 39, where the former hit the Samoan Spike to turn the tide in favor of Reigns.

What's even more heartbreaking is the fact that Cody Rhodes lost in front of his family, who was present in the front row. One of them was his sister, Teil Rhodes. After the show went off the air, Teil took to Twitter to react to the shocking end.

She shared a link to the song, I Burned Down LA, by Noah Cyrus, which speaks volumes about her state of mind after watching her brother lose.

What's next for Cody Rhodes after WrestleMania 39?

Considering just how much fans were invested in The American Nightmare's journey, the timing was ripe to crown him as the new face of WWE.

Alas, the global juggernaut went in a different direction, with Roman Reigns continuing his dominance at the top. It's safe to say that The Tribal Chief is now all but guaranteed to cross the historic milestone of a mighty 1000 days as the champion.

Though he might have fallen short today, there's still a chance Cody Rhodes could slowly find his back to the top for another shot at the gold. SummerSlam 2023 could possibly be the occasion when Cody finally finishes the story.

Do you think WWE made a mistake by having Cody Rhodes lose at WrestleMania 39? Do you see him ever dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

