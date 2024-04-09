Cody Rhodes finally acknowledges Roman Reigns’ accomplishments on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes spoke on RAW for the first time since winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

This past weekend at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes faced off against Roman Reigns in the main event on Night Two. After an exciting contest filled with numerous interferences from current and past stars, The American Nightmare finally ended Reigns' history title run. After the match, Rhodes celebrated in the ring with his family and fellow superstars. The American Nightmare's celebration continued on RAW.

Triple H kicked off the show and he introduced Cody Rhodes who came out to a huge pop from the crowd. Triple H congratulated him for ending Reigns' title reign. He also congratulated those in attendance as RAW broke the record for the largest attendance and gate in WWE history. He then played an emotional tribute video to The American Nightmare.

Rhodes got emotional and asked Samantha Irvin to announce him as the new champion one more time. Rhodes then acknowledged everything Roman Reigns had done as champion and even called him one of the most important superstars of this generation. Cody then said that he was destined to defeat The Tribal Chief.

The Rock came out to interrupt Rhodes' promo as the two stars had a face-off. The Final Boss stated that he had to go away, but when he returned he would have his eyes set on Cody Rhodes.

