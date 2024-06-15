Cody Rhodes finally admits on WWE TV the reason why he left NJPW and ROH

Cody Rhodes has had to fight fire with fire in his rivalry against AJ Styles. As The Phenomenal One referenced Rhodes' departure from numerous wrestling promotions, Cody finally admitted on WWE television the reason why he left promotions like NJPW and ROH.

This week on WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles tried to get into Cody's head before their big "I Quit" match at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland. He mentioned how when the going got tough in WWE, Cody quit - a pattern he repeated with NJPW, ROH, and even AEW. AEW wasn't referenced by name, but Styles clearly hinted towards it as the company that Cody helped create.

Cody Rhodes, for the first time on WWE television, admitted the reason why he left promotions like NJPW and ROH - because he has never been afraid to chase something greater:

It's certainly true that Cody's departure from each promotion was strategic and far from random. His departure from WWE in 2016 set off a run that made him the hottest independent wrestling star, and his leverage carried on to NJPW, ROH, and even TNA for a while.

AEW, of course, marked the most significant chapter of his career between 2016 to early 2022. His departure from AEW had a lot to do with the perceived limitations of his character, and his decision to avoid challenging for the AEW World Championship - something that he admitted limited his career.

One thing is for sure - Cody Rhodes' decision-making and risks all paid off in a big way, leading him to his current stature as possibly the face of WWE.