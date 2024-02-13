Cody Rhodes finally responds to The Rock slapping him on RAW after WrestleMania Press Conference

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Conference, but they had to be separated before the latter could retaliate. A few days following the Press Conference, Rhodes finally responded to The Great One.

On the latest episode of RAW, Cody Rhodes laid out his Road to WrestleMania plan to finally finish the story. He addressed The Rock, who received a fair share of boos from the WWE audience in Kentucky. The People's Champion has accused some fans of being "Cody cry babies," which Rhodes acknowledged on RAW.

Cody Rhodes told The Rock that he put his hands on him so he will hit him back, teasing a possible match.

The direction that has been teased is a tag team match featuring Roman Reigns and The Rock against Cody and Seth Rollins.

It's uncertain whether that's the direction they will be going because it will mean that both Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins will be working two nights at WrestleMania 40.

It's certainly not out of the realm of possibility, but it will be interesting to see. The Rock will likely respond to Cody on SmackDown this week when he returns alongside Roman Reigns.

