Cody Rhodes' first opponent after WrestleMania has been decided on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 20, 2024 00:51 GMT
Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes' first challenger for his Undisputed WWE Championship has been determined tonight on WWE SmackDown.

Ever since AJ Styles returned from injury last year, he has shown a darker side of himself. He has been constantly after LA Knight, who he claims stepped over him to get to Roman Reigns. That's because Style was set to team with John Cena against The Bloodline when he got injured and LA Knight took his place. In return, Styles cost Knight his match at WWE Elimination Chamber. The two squared off at WrestleMania 40, with Knight coming out on top.

AJ Styles and LA Knight's paths would cross again in the pursuit of a new challenger for Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship. Last week, two triple threat matches took place which were won by Knight and Styles. Given that they won their respective matches, both men squared off tonight to determine the number one contender for Cody's title. Both men put on a spectacular contest worthy of opening the show. After a highly competitive match, it was Styles who prevailed as the victor tonight on the blue brand.

With this win, AJ Styles will face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash: France.

