Cody Rhodes' former rival reveals WWE return date for the first time in eight years

Cody Rhodes may just have some backup against The Beast if Stephen Amell makes his WWE return for the first time in eight years to help him in his current feud.

Amell recently took to Facebook, where he revealed that he would be part of the July 17th episode of WWE RAW in Atlanta, but it's unclear what role he may play.

For those unaware, Amell was once in a feud with during Rhodes' Stardust gimmick, but the two men appear to have settled their differences, and he could now be in town to promote the upcoming seconds season of Heels.

Amell has wrestled for several companies over the past few years, including AEW and Ring of Honor, but he hasn't stepped foot in a WWE ring since 2015, which was the year he wrestled at SummerSlam.

Will Cody Rhodes and his former rival link up on WWE RAW?

It's likely that Rhodes and Amell will have nothing more than a backstage interaction for a throwback moment to their feud from eight years ago.

The American Nightmare has many rivals in WWE at present, but if Amell wants to promote his new series, then it's likely he will return as a face and be on the same side as Rhodes.

It would be interesting to see if Amell sets up a celebrity match for SummerSlam since he was part of the show almost a decade ago, but it's unlikely since there are already rumors of competition for the card with many matches already set in stone for the event.

Do you think Stephen Amell will get physical when he returns to WWE RAW? Share your thoughts and opinions on his return in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes