Cody Rhodes' former tag team partner shares what Dusty Rhodes thought of his son

While in OVW, Cody Rhodes formed a short-lived tag team with current AEW star Shawn Spears. Speaking in an interview, Spears shared what Dusty Rhodes said about his son.

Dusty Rhodes was heavily invested in grooming wrestlers for WWE. Big names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, and many more had the chance to learn from the talented WWE Hall of Famer.

A huge part of the build-up to the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 was that the latter never got the chance to pick his father's brain while training to become a wrestler. Even though The American Nightmare wasn't a part of NXT, he got the chance to work with his father during his OVW days and briefly in WWE.

Shawn Spears (FKA Tye Dillinger) was a guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet. During the interview, Spears spoke about his initial days in OVW and his interactions with Dusty Rhodes and Cody Rhodes. The former WWE Superstar spoke about how his tag team with Cody came to fruition and what The American Dream thought about his son's future:

“I remember. We were in OVW and we were a tag team. And Dusty, his dad, came down, and he was all ‘Hey baby, we’re going to put you guys together. Young, good-looking guys. You got a little bit of experience.’ It was a really smart idea, but Dusty said ‘Nice babyface tag-team, we’ll give you a bit of a run. But I need you to know Cody is destined to be a star.’ He told me that way back when. I don’t think Cody was in a year. But he [Dusty] knew it.” [H/T ewrestlingnews]

Stone Cold Steve Austin's thoughts on Cody Rhodes' match at WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes made his return at this year's Royal Rumble after recovering from a pectoral injury. He was the 30th entrant and eliminated Gunther in the end to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief went back and forth at WrestleMania 39. The numbers game proved to be too much for Rhodes to handle, resulting in a loss at the PLE. The majority of the WWE Universe was expecting him to dethrone Reigns, ending his three-year reign, and voiced their displeasure on social media.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, while speaking to Sports Illustrated, said that he enjoyed their match and wouldn't have it any other way.

“I have a five-star scale, O.K.? I’m going all-in. To me, they got it just right. I was wondering how they were going to do this match. They built it perfectly. I told my wife, ‘I think they’re going 30 [minutes].’ They ended up going just over 34, and it was a classic. I loved it, and I wouldn’t have changed a thing. I texted a couple people who were involved, and I sent a one-word text: 'Magnificent.'” [H/T SI]

Will Cody Rhodes get another chance at the WWE Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes