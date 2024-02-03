Cody Rhodes' future revealed

With good reason, Cody Rhodes is the buzz of WWE. The American Nightmare, who has won the Royal Rumble twice, had a tough decision to make. He had to decide between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins to be the main event at WrestleMania 40. But it looks like he might have made his choice last night after The Rock returned. While his 'Mania future is still obscure, his immediate future as part of WWE's roster has been revealed.

It has been revealed that Cody Rhodes will be on WWE SmackDown in Charlotte, North Carolina, next week. Yes, with Rhodes taking into account his appearance last night, it looks like the blue brand will be blessed with his presence for two weeks in a row. While there is no information as to what his role will be on next week's WWE SmackDown, he is sure to have a major impact, what with all the ruckus he caused this week.

For context, Rhodes seemed like he would announce his decision but failed to do so. Instead, he closed the episode by bringing The Rock out for an uneasy confrontation with his cousin Roman Reigns. Nevertheless, his confirmed appearance for next week suggests there is more to this story than meets the eye.

That said, this raises questions about his future with RAW. He is signed to the red brand, after all. Well, all those Monday Night fans have nothing to worry about. Rhodes will also be appearing on RAW, where, according to Spectrum Center's website, he will be facing Finn Balor. Exciting times for one of WWE's most exciting superstars.

Cody Rhodes still has his eyes set on the Undisputed Universal Championship

Cody Rhodes' future is uncertain after The Rock and Roman Reigns clashed on SmackDown. Fans expected The American Nightmare to win the Undisputed Universal Championship in order to finish his story. However, he would have to seize The Tribal Chief's position to do so.

However, from the looks of last night's SmackDown, Rhodes has no intention of confronting Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Nonetheless, he seems determined to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. This prompts the question, "What is Cody Rhodes' plan?"

Fortunately, there are still 62 days before WrestleMania 40. During that time, there is no telling what curveballs creative may throw the WWE Universe's way. Hopefully, one of them involves Cody Rhodes finally getting the chance to finish his story.

