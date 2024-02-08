Cody Rhodes gave up WrestleMania XL spot against Roman Reigns to The Rock, claims 33-year-old WWE star

WWE is gearing up for a massive Kickoff event for WrestleMania 40 which features The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and other big names. Meanwhile, a popular star claims that The American Nightmare has given up his spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All to The People's Champion.

Last week, Cody Rhodes appeared on Friday Night SmackDown only to warn Roman Reigns before The Rock's arrival. The American Nightmare shook hands with The Great One and seemingly walked out on the most anticipated rematch of the Modern Era.

Speaking in an interview with Inside The Ropes, Grayson Waller was asked about Cody Rhodes and if he will finish the story at WrestleMania 40. Instead of answering those questions, Waller showed support towards The People's Champion, claiming that Rhodes willingly gave up his spot at WrestleMania rather than The Rock taking it from him:

"Who cares about Cody? Why do I care about Cody’s story? I’m trying to start Grayson Waller’s story. Cody has had so many opportunities. He just won the Royal Rumble! Imagine giving up your match. Everyone’s yelling at The Rock. Cody is the one who stood down and went, 'yes Mr. Rock, Sir, please have your match, Sir. Oh, yes anything, Sir.' But I guess that’s what happens. Maybe we need to start talking about why Cody gave the match up rather than why The Rock stole it."

The WWE Universe has shown their support for The American Nightmare. However, the decision is seemingly locked and the two samoan stars are going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia instead of Cody Rhodes.

WWE reportedly didn't make the call to replace The Rock with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest match that the WWE is yet to produce at WrestleMania. However, the match didn't come to fruition until earlier this year, when The Great One returned to WWE.

However, the original plan wasn't for The People's Champion to go after The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. According to Fightful Select, The Rock was the driving force behind the match, backed by TKO Board members:

"With Johnson’s power as a member of the TKO Board of Directors, his Hollywood standing and the backing of Ari Emanuel, Nick Khan, and others, the decision was made to go with Rock vs. Reigns as the headline bout, believing it would be a greater attraction for the mainstream and also help push some positive momentum for the company."

All in all, WWE management and Triple H weren't the decision-makers behind the particular match.

What are your thoughts on The Rock vs Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

