Cody Rhodes gets jumped by 26-year-old WWE star after defeating Damian Priest

Cody Rhodes got jumped by a 26-year-old WWE Superstar after his match against Damian Priest.

Cody Rhodes has been feuding against Dominik Mysterio ever since the two men confronted each other a few weeks ago. Since then, Dominik Mysterio has jumped Rhodes at every opportunity, which helped set up a match between the two men for WWE Money in the Bank.

Ahead of the London show, Cody was booked in a match against Dominik's stablemate Damian Priest tonight on RAW.

During the match, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio came out to support their stablemate. They made their presence felt when Dominik prevented Cody from hitting the Cody Cutter.

Not satisfied with his distraction, Dominik Mysterio got on the apron but was knocked off when Cody shoved Priest into him. Cody then finished off Priest with a Cody Cutter, followed by the Cross Rhodes.

Following the match, Dominik jumped Cody Rhodes from behind again and ran away from the ring before The American Nightmare could regain his senses.

While Dominik has been running and hiding behind The Judgment Day, there will be no place for him to hide at Money in the Bank when he has to face Rhodes all alone.

