"Got a few chapters left to write" - Cody Rhodes gives cryptic update on his wrestling future

How many years does Cody Rhodes have left in professional wrestling?

It's been an interesting 2022 for Rhodes, who went from being an Executive Vice President in All Elite Wrestling to returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38, a journey that very few saw coming.

A member of the WWE Universe took to social media today to share his appreciation for Rhodes and everything he's done for the professional wrestling industry over the last six years. The American Nightmare responded to the fan with an interesting comment regarding his wrestling future, tweeting out:

"Got a few chapters left to pen I hope. Thank you, it's a great era in the sport," Cody Rhodes tweeted.

Cody Rhodes is having second thoughts about retiring at 40

Over the past few years, Cody Rhodes has made it a point to say that he wants to retire from professional wrestling at the age of 40.

However, Rhodes has said many things in his time away from WWE that have understandably changed. When asked during WrestleMania 38 weekend if he still intended on retiring at 40, Rhodes shifted what once seemed definitive to a maybe instead:

"Maybe 40 isn't the number anymore, but that's probably still out there for me because it'd be fun," Cody Rhodes said. "I loved watching my dad wrestle when he was older, but it's hard. It's like a 36-year-old going on 50, that's what it feels like with the schedule I had. So, I don't know, I think I'm going to get away from absolutes. I was the king of absolutes for the last six years and a lot of them coming back to bite me in the ass, which is fine. We change our minds. Maybe, maybe 40." (H/T: Fightful)

