Cody Rhodes gives his honest opinion on Damian Priest after WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his opponent, Damian Priest, after the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

The American Nightmare went into a bout against The Archer of Infamy after the latter, alongside his Judgment Day teammates, assaulted Rhodes during an episode of Monday Night RAW. It was one of the best matches of the show, as both stars showcased an amazing display of skill and strength. However, Cody came out victorious in the end.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rhodes talked about his match with Damian Priest. The American Nightmare hailed The Judgment Day member's ability in the ring despite being one of the tallest guys in the business.

"With big men, it's always their ability–or lack of–to 'do both'," said Rhodes. "He has the height and reach and power, but he is also deadly quick. A rare breed. Don't like him, but certainly respect him and his continued gains." [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Cody Rhodes said he wouldn't miss this week's episode of WWE RAW

In the same interview, Cody Rhodes mentioned that he wouldn't be missing this week's episode of RAW even after competing during Crown Jewel in Riyadh. The former Tag Team Champion encouraged fans to come and find out what the "fuss" is all about.

"I wouldn’t miss it," said Rhodes. "I was the first pick in the draft for Raw. I think the long-time wrestling fan is loyal and always watching, but if you're somebody who fell out and are hearing about this wild golden age we've entered, come find out what all the fuss is about."[H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Fans are eagerly waiting to see what's next for The American Nightmare in the Stamford-based promotion and if he will secure some gold soon. Let's see what WWE has planned for Rhodes' future.

What do you think is next for Cody Rhodes in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here