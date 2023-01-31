Cody Rhodes heartfelt promo interrupted by top faction on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes made a triumphant return at the Royal Rumble this past weekend by entering at number 30 and winning the match after eliminating Gunther. The win has put Cody in the path of Roman Reigns and guaranteed him a spot in the main event.

Following his win, Cody kicked off Monday Night RAW tonight. He started by saying that he is not the same person that started his wrestling journey. He then referenced some of his former WWE gimmicks and his wife Brandy Rhodes before promising to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes was then interrupted by The Judgment Day. Finn Balor accused him of ripping off his stuff. Dominik Mysterio then blamed Rhodes for costing him the Royal Rumble match. Priest then joined in to say that unlike Cody, Rhea Ripley earned her spot at WrestleMania because she entered the Rumble as the number one entrant

He then accused Cody of using his influence to enter last. Cody then mocked Dominik for trying to scare him before challenging any of them for a match later on in the night.

Just as it looked like the segment was over, Edge's music played and the Rated-R Superstar came out and attacked The Judgment Day. He continued to brawl with them and even Cody joined in to help him out.

It was later announced that Cody Rhodes will face Finn Balor later on in the show. We will have to wait and see if Rhodes is able to win his first singles match back from injury.

