Cody Rhodes to help major WWE Superstar end Roman Reigns' historic championship reign in scenario suggested by veteran

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette suggested Cody Rhodes help The Rock win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Last Friday, The American Nightmare informed Roman Reigns that although he would be coming for his championship, it would not be at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, The Rock confronted The Tribal Chief, seemingly planting the seeds for a potential square-off at the Show of Shows for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

On his The Experience podcast, Cornette suggested that Rhodes help The Brahma Bull win the title before facing him for the championship:

"How about if the match is for the title with Rock and Roman and Cody helps The Rock win the title and then we get The Rock and Cody for the title and Cody beats The Rock," he said. [9:20 - 9:35]

Cody Rhodes never won a World Title in WWE

During his first WWE stint, Cody Rhodes held the Tag Team Title multiple times. He also won the Intercontinental Championship. After his return, The American Nightmare also had a brief run as Undisputed Tag Team Champion alongside Jey Uso.

However, the 38-year-old never won a world championship in the Stamford-based company. Meanwhile, he held a few world titles in other promotions, including National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Northeast Wrestling (NEW), and Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).

The American Nightmare is rumored to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. Recent reports suggested he might compete in a Triple Threat match against The Visionary and Drew McIntyre. If he captures the title, the 38-year-old would become the first member of the legendary Rhodes family to become a World Champion in the Stamford-based promotion.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes capture the World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

