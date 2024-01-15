Cody Rhodes highlights ambitious future plans ahead of Royal Rumble

Cody Rhodes just mentioned his future plans within WWE that might start with the Royal Rumble.

Ever since his return to WWE, fans feel Cody has been on top of his game. He has put on some stellar matches against the top names in the company. Since his return, Cody has certainly achieved a lot. He has won the Royal Rumble match, main evented WrestleMania, and even beat Brock Lesnar in a brutal feud.

However, Rhodes is still yet to finish his story and become the world champion. Hence, he declared himself for the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year as well. Cody will enter the match with hopes that he will be able to go on to main event WrestleMania again after a rumble victory, and perhaps complete his story.

Ahead of his Royal Rumble appearance, Cody did an interview with Sports Illustrated where he mentioned that he wants to be the face of the company and that might start at Royal Rumble.

“The milestones keep building,” said Rhodes. “We keep climbing to new levels. Now the question I keep asking myself is, ‘Who is the face of the place?’ That’s what I want. That’s another level I need to attain. Hopefully, that starts at the Royal Rumble.” [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Vince Russo does not see Cody Rhodes as the top guy

There are many that think Cody Rhodes has proven himself to be one of the top stars in the company ever since his return. Despite this, there are still some critics that are still skeptical of The American Nightmare's ability to sell tickets.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo mentioned that he does not see Cody as the top guy in the WWE.

"If I am the WWE, I am sorry bro, but I don't see Cody Rhodes as my hood ornament. I just don't, I am just being totally honest. It's nothing personal. It's what I have seen since he set foot back in the WWE. This guy is not gonna get you mainstream. He's not gonna get you your casuals back. Your audience is not gonna grow one iota with Cody Rhodes as the champion." [6:11 onwards]

Cody will have one more chance to prove himself when he enters the Men's Royal Rumble Match this year.

