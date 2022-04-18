"That anger remains" - Cody Rhodes details his recent interactions with Triple H

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes opened up on his current relationship with Triple H and how his interactions with The Game have panned out.

The American Nightmare made a triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. The next night on RAW, the former AEW star made it clear that he had his eyes set on the biggest prize in the company.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Cody mentioned that he felt his interactions with Hunter may have seemed just normal.

Here's what Cody had to say:

"In the media scrum, I didn't say what that interaction was like because I think that interaction to him may be normal. Here he is, upper management, one of the greatest of all time, going through a lot himself. Maybe just talking to me was another Tuesday. For me, it wasn't. It was different because he is one of my favorites, Sting, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H. I did model a great portion of what I was doing after how he had modeled a lot of the Game brand." (From 48:03 - 48:37)

Rhodes also spoke about his anger because of the way he was booked. The former TNT Champion mentioned that he wanted to harvest that aggression very differently.

"But also too, I was very, very angry. That anger remains as far as how we saw each other, how he saw me and what I wanted to do. I wanted to channel that anger differently. It was a really touching moment. I didn't tell anybody what he said, and I won't. But it was a touching moment." (From 48:40 - 49:08)

Triple H left his boots in the ring at WrestleMania 38

Triple H opened Night Two of WrestleMania and addressed fans about his future after a cardiac event in September 2021.

The Cerebral Assassin placed his boots in the middle of the ring, symbolizing his retirement as the fans at the AT&T Stadium chanted, "Thank you, Hunter." The Game then expressed his gratitude to the WWE Universe and welcomed them to Night Two of the Showcase of Immortals.

