Cody Rhodes involved with Jacob Fatu in a huge moment after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Feb 01, 2025 04:34 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on X/Twititer & WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes wasn't on the January 31 episode of SmackDown as he did his duties on Saturday Night's Main Event as well as RAW on Netflix. However, he appeared after SmackDown went off the air in a huge moment with Jacob Fatu.

SmackDown this week ended with a tag team main event as the duo of Damian Priest & LA Knight defeated Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu. Of course, it was Tama Tonga who took the pinfall, while Jacob Fatu took both men out and spoiled their moment - standing tall as the show went off the air.

However, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes halted any further attack. He came out and took Jacob Fatu out before he, Damian Priest, and LA Knight surrounded Tama Tonga and beat him down.

The crowd went home happy after seeing The American Nightmare make an appearance, which seemed to be strictly for a dark segment rather than a dark match itself.

Cody Rhodes will defend his undisputed title in a Ladder match at Royal Rumble. He currently doesn't have the title, as it will be hung over the ring in Indianapolis.

Fans got a treat to end the night on SmackDown. It remains to be seen whether the same can be said come Royal Rumble.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
