Cody Rhodes issues a major challenge to Brock Lesnar for WWE SummerSlam

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a match at WWE SummerSlam.

The two stars have been feuding since the night after WrestleMania 39 and have already faced each other twice. They collided for the first time at Backlash in Puerto Rico, which was won by The American Nightmare.

Their second bout took place at Night of Champions, with The Beast Incarnate getting the victory. On RAW last week, Lesnar made his return after being absent for several weeks. He got into a brawl with Cody Rhodes, but the latter was the last man standing after delivering a Cody Cutter.

On the red brand this week, the former Intercontinental Champion cut a promo in the ring, where he issued a challenge to the multi-time world champion. He stated that everyone has their Brock Lesnar and gave several examples, such as fear of heights.

Cody Rhodes then challenged Brock Lesnar to a rubber match at SummerSlam, which is a tiebreaker match. They both hold one victory against each other, and a final bout will determine the overall winner. Rhodes also announced that Brock will be back next week and is prepared to meet him.

