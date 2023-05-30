Cody Rhodes issues open challenge to 7-Time WWE Champion, set to miss MITB match?

Cody Rhodes doesn't look like he is set to compete in the Money in the Bank ladder match. While he aimed to do so last year, he was taken out by Seth Rollins. This time, he has a different kind of adversity to overcome, and he issued an open challenge to seven-time WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

It doesn't come as a surprise that Rhodes is far from done with The Beast Incarnate. The two are now 1-1 after Cody picked up the win at Backlash while Lesnar did so at Night of Champions. The latter's win came via a technical submission, as Rhodes got unconscious but didn't tap out.

The crowd on RAW went wild for Cody Rhodes and were entirely behind him as he issued a trilogy clash against Brock Lesnar.

Cody Rhodes was wearing the same cast that he did at Night of Champions 2023. He seems far from recovered, still selling the injury that was seemingly made worse by Brock Lesnar.

It will be interesting to see what happens when Lesnar responds. Many felt that SummerSlam would be the logical point to conclude their feud, but it looks like they could be taking the rivalry to Money in the Bank in London.

Is Money in the Bank the right place to end the rivalry? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

