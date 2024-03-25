Cody Rhodes just delivered one of his "best promos" of all time, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

According to an NWA Hall of Famer, Cody Rhodes had one of his all-time greatest promos last week due to being different than his usual work.

The American Nightmare responded to The Rock's insults on last week's episode of RAW, calmly claiming that the harsh words were of no consequence to him. He further made it clear that Seth Rollins would be helping him if needed. The promo was received with a loud pop from fans.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter stated:

"I think that was one of (Cody Rhodes') best promos... He didn't come into the ring and go 'So what do you wanna talk about?' He started off slowly, and by the time he hit the crescendo of him calling The Rock an A-hole, everybody was with him. That was a very dramatic promo in my opinion," said Apter. [7:07 onwards]

A WWE Hall of Famer also commented on Cody Rhodes' promo

Teddy Long was also very pleased with how Cody Rhodes handled his promo on RAW.

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"If Cody had come out with that mad, you know, that killer instinct, I think that would have killed everything. I think you know Cody came out and let Rock know, 'Ya I know you are the man... You cut the best promos, but in the end, this is what it's going to be. I am gonna come out on top.' So somebody needs to be subtle out there, you know what I mean?" [7:55 onwards]

It remains to be seen how The American Nightmare and The Great One will face off against each other in the ring at WrestleMania 40.

