Cody Rhodes to leave WWE WrestleMania 40 with Roman Reigns' championship in an unexpected storyline suggested by veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan has suggested a storyline in which Cody Rhodes walks out of WrestleMania 40 with Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The American Nightmare announced on SmackDown that he would not challenge The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania despite winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match. Meanwhile, The Rock appeared on the Blue Brand to confront his cousin. While The Brahma Bull is now rumored to square off against the leader of The Bloodline at the Show of Shows, reports suggested Rhodes might challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan suggested a scenario that would see The American Nightmare leave WrestleMania with Reigns' title despite the swerve SmackDown witnessed:

"They still could do potentially Cody [vs] Seth night one. You advertise Rock [vs] Roman night two. Cody makes the challenge at night two after Rock gets pinned. Comes out and beats Roman, combine the titles and unify them. Something to that effect. I know that's bizarre and very crazy. I just know Cody is beating his a**, winning some title from Roman Reigns night two that's my prediction," he said. [19:33 - 20:10]

Will Cody Rhodes compete in a Triple Threat match at WWE WrestleMania 40?

On RAW after Rumble, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins urged Cody Rhodes to challenge him for the title at WrestleMania 40. Last Monday on the Red Brand, The Visionary claimed he needed to defeat The American Nightmare, who had previously beaten him thrice.

While Rollins waited for Rhodes' response, they were interrupted by Drew McIntyre. The latter demanded another shot at The Visionary's championship and urged The American Nightmare to go after Roman Reigns' Title.

When The Scottish Warrior attacked the World Heavyweight Champion, Rhodes brawled with him. Later that night, McIntyre attacked the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble winner after the latter defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match. Recent reports suggested a World Heavyweight Title Triple Threat match between Rhodes, McIntyre, and Rollins could happen at WrestleMania.

