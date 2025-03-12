Cody Rhodes loses WWE legend's attention during promos

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes cut an emphatic promo at Madison Square Garden this past Monday. He called himself "the captain" while assuring fans that John Cena wouldn't break the all-time world title record at WrestleMania.

Ad

This was The American Nightmare's second promo after Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber. His first was on SmackDown last Friday, where he was more emotional and showed vulnerability. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray likes the babyface's ability to show vulnerability but admitted he tends to lose interest in Cody's promos.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said it is only a matter of his taste. He credited Rhodes for evoking good reactions from fans. However, Ray still feels the champion has an innate heel vibe.

Ad

Trending

"I do more listening to the crowd than I do listen to the promos. Sometimes Cody [Rhodes] will lose me in his promos. That's okay. That's just me. He's not losing the crowd. It's funny—I hear Cody talking, and I'm yelling and screaming at the TV, 'You're full of sh**. You're a f***ing heel, and you know it.' It's just funny. I wish there were cameras on me when I'm having these moments," Bully Ray said. [From 26:18 to 26:44]

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Ad

Despite Ray's opinion, The American Nightmare is the clear babyface in his rivalry with John Cena. WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry feels that if things go well with Cody Rhodes's ongoing story, he could become bigger than wrestling.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will meet on WWE RAW in Brussels, Belgium

On March 17, WWE RAW will air live from Brussels, Belgium. The company announced beforehand that John Cena would make his return after the Elimination Chamber, where he unexpectedly turned heel by decimating Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Both stars are expected to be on the show next week. How WWE books Cena's first appearance as a heel bears watching.

Ad

In the last two promos, Cody Rhodes expressed his disappointment with his hero turning into a villain while addressing the latter's goal to become a 17-time World Champion. The American Nightmare claimed that at WrestleMania 41, come April, he has the "heartbreaking privilege" to stop Cena from achieving it.

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you're using quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback