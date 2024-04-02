Cody Rhodes losing the WWE Championship to top star after winning it at WrestleMania XL would be a letdown, says legend

Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the possibility of Cody Rhodes losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to Damian Priest seconds after winning at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on night two of WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Señor Money in the Bank is scheduled to team with Finn Balor to defeat their Undisputed Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match on night one of the Show of Shows.

During a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed it would be a letdown if Rhodes won the title at WrestleMania just for Priest to cash in and dethrone him seconds later:

"[I feel like Damian Priest is the dark horse in all of this. Could there be a repeat of the title being taken like it happened with Dusty Rhodes?] It does have a good ring to it. It actually smells pretty good. But, you know, I think that would be such a letdown, you know. Of course with Dusty, you know, it was a letdown, but I think that would be like deflating a freaking basketball if that happened to Cody Rhodes," he said. [46:03 - 46:22]

Cody Rhodes vowed to finish his story at WWE WrestleMania

Last year, Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, The American Nightmare failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief after interference from Solo Sikoa.

Nevertheless, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner vowed to finish his story at this year's Show of Shows. In an in-ring interview with Michael Cole on RAW a few weeks ago, he promised to win the championship and hand it to his mother.

Ahead of his clash with the leader of The Bloodline on night two of WrestleMania, Rhodes is set to team up with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins to face The Rock and Reigns in a massive tag team match on night one.

