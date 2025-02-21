Cody Rhodes made "totally different" change to his WWE character, legend says (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has been one of WWE's top babyfaces since returning to the company in 2022. Legendary wrestling reporter Bill Apter believes The American Nightmare's promos have become "totally different" in recent weeks.

Rhodes usually greets fans on his way to the ring before beginning promos with his, "What do you wanna talk about?" catchphrase. Over the last few weeks, the Undisputed WWE Champion has shown a more aggressive side to his on-screen persona on the microphone.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk with Sid Pullar III, Apter said Rhodes' slight shift in approach is reminiscent of his father Dusty and brother Dustin:

"Cody's promos recently [deep voice], 'Oh, you wanna talk about this?' Totally different. He's got more of his daddy's angry streak when Dusty used to get really ticked off about something. I was wondering when Cody was gonna click into that part of being a Rhodes because his brother Dustin has got that killer instinct promo as well." [12:37 – 13:06]

Watch the video above to hear Bill Apter explain why he thinks Cody Rhodes might face two WWE stars in a WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Match.

Update on Cody Rhodes' next WWE match

On February 21, Cody Rhodes was scheduled to team up with Braun Strowman and Damian Priest to face Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and Tama Tonga on SmackDown. However, according to WrestleVotes, the Six-Man Tag Team Match could be in jeopardy following the news that The Rock will appear on the show.

The bout was originally set up after Priest defeated Fatu and Strowman on the February 14 SmackDown episode. In a chaotic finish, Sikoa accidentally struck Tonga with a Samoan Spike at ringside after Rhodes moved out of the way. Moments later, The Archer of Infamy hit The Monster Among Men with the South of Heaven to qualify for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match on March 1.

Rhodes also took out Sikoa with a Cross Rhodes to prevent the former Tribal Chief from helping Fatu.

