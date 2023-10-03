Cody Rhodes makes a bold prediction regarding his upcoming title match at WWE Fastlane

On Monday Night RAW this week, it was announced that Cody Rhodes will team up with Jey Uso to take on The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane.

During the show, the former Bloodline member was involved in an in-ring segment with Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley. He was attacked by JD McDonagh and Dirty Dom, which led to The American Nightmare coming out to make the save. Adam Pearce then appeared and made the announcement for this Saturday night.

Later on in the show, Cody Rhodes cut a promo and spoke about his and Jey Uso's upcoming title match. He stated that he never anticipated tagging with the latter, but he believes that The Judgment Day is the one who is backed into the match.

He added that he heard they will be on SmackDown this Friday. Cody Rhodes said he'll be there too, and so will Jey Uso.

The American Nightmare made a bold prediction by stating that they’re going to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane 2023 and that next week's RAW will be different.

