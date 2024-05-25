Cody Rhodes makes emotional announcement ahead of WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is set to defend his title against United States Champion Logan Paul at the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE this afternoon. The second-generation Superstar just made an emotional announcement ahead of the show and revealed a new tradition he's starting.

The American Nightmare traveled to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia without his wife, Brandi Rhodes. The former AEW star announced this past week that she underwent surgery for stage 4 endometriosis, which is the most severe level of the disease.

Cody took to TikTok this afternoon to announce a new tradition. The 18-year veteran is now planning to dedicate each match, starting with tonight's Champion vs. Champion bout, to Brandi. The Grandson of a Plumber also promised to officially welcome The Maverick to the business.

"We're in the Jeddah Super Dome for King and Queen of the Ring. Tonight we're going to do something a little different... hopefully it's a good tradition we're starting. We're going to start doing dedications for these matches and for these title defenses, hopefully a successful title defense. Before that, I need y'all to know I'm welcoming Logan Paul to the business this evening... no doubt, for sure, 100%. But I want to dedicate this to my wife. She's at home, she's recovering from surgery... been through every battle with me, so I miss her, and this one's for you. I love you. Let's do it," Cody Rhodes said.

Check out the video below:

Cody and Logan are expected to headline tonight's WWE King and Queen of the Ring PLE. The current line-up has the QOTR and KOTR finals airing ahead of the WWE Championship match.

