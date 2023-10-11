Cody Rhodes makes rare NXT appearance to deliver blockbuster WWE announcements

Cody Rhodes was part of tonight's episode of NXT where he made multiple major announcements. Among them was the announcement that there would be a Men's Breakout Tournament as well as the Women's that is set to begin imminently.

Rhodes also had the honor of announcing the return of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, for the first time since 2022.

Rhodes hasn never been on NXT before but it was well-known that his father saw the brand as a child of his, and it was clearly an honor for Rhodes to be in the ring to announce that the tournament created in his name would make its return.

This wasn't all of Rhodes's announcements though, since he apparently will be the guest General Manager of NXT tonight, and it appears that he will be taking creative control, as NXT presents one of their biggest shows to date.

Dates were not yet announced for the tournaments, but it seem does that these will be made public in the coming weeks.

