Cody Rhodes makes a specific request ahead of his segment with Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes is set to share the screen with Roman Reigns for the first time since his return to WWE tonight on SmackDown. While Rhodes is looking forward to his face-to-face meeting with the Tribal Chief, he has expressed that he hopes that The Bloodline doesn't accompany him.

Reigns has relied on The Bloodline throughout his tenure as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The champion's entire title reign can be in part attributed to his family helping and interfering in important moments. While Rhodes' request seems very reasonable, it is rather uncommon to see Reigns not being flanked by The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on the latest edition of Ryan Satin's Out of Character, Cody Rhodes expressed his respect for The Tribal Chief while also voicing his wishes ahead of their meeting tonight:

"I'm excited, in a really good spirits. Sometimes, ignorance can be bliss in a sense where these guys have just walked over individuals, and pummeled individuals, tied them up to ropes and beat them half to death out in the ring. I sometimes put a blinder onto all that which is dumb on my behalf but I still have a really incredible respect for Mr Heyman and obviously respect for our current undisputed champion, that being Roman."

Rhodes continued:

"I hope it's him and I. I know he comes flanked with Bloodline, and he has that but I hope we reserve this moment for a lovely lovely arena there in Washington D.C. I hope we reserve this moment for just him and I cause there's some things I'd like to share with him and perhaps there's some things he'd like to share with me"

Cody Rhodes could be the one to end Roman Reigns' historic run as the WWE Universal Champion

With Roman having crossed 915 days as the Universal Champion, his run is the longest in modern WWE history. Reigns has run through some tough opponents including Sami Zayn, Brock Lesnar and Drew McIntyre. However, Cody seems to be the new favorite to dethrone Reigns.

After receiving a star's welcome upon his return, Rhodes did everything in his power to show that he was worthy of the top spot in the company. After putting on a memorable performance against Rollins with a torn pectoral muscle, Rhodes took a hiatus before returning and winning the Royal Rumble.

He is now set to challenge Reigns for the championship at WWE WrestleMania.

Rhodes will make history if he beats Reigns at The Grandest Stage of Them All but it won't be an easy task for The American Nightmare.

