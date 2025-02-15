  • home icon
Cody Rhodes' match could add to excitement after lackluster buildup to WrestleMania 41, claims wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Feb 15, 2025 08:27 GMT
Cody Rhodes kicked off this week
Cody Rhodes kicked off this week's episode of SmackDown

Hall of Fame wrestling journalist Bill Apter feels Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania match will intensify the buildup to WrestleMania 41. There is only one men's match announced for the grand event, with Jey Uso challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title.

WWE is on the Road to WrestleMania. Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match and declared that he would challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. However, Rhodes is still awaiting his challenger for The Show of Shows.

This week on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis, Bill Apter noted that the build to WrestleMania 41 wasn't as strong as last year. He felt The Rock's involvement made the 2024 event feel bigger. The legendary journalist said things would pick up after Elimination Chamber when fans know who will be challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

"Somewhat. They're not pushing towards WrestleMania as hard as they did last year with the appearances of The Rock. They're taking more time to do it. I think more of that excitement feeling will happen after the Elimination Chamber when we know who, other than Jey Uso declaring that he's gonna go after Gunther (...) we still have to see who's gonna go against Cody. I think that's gonna build the momentum and excitement to a fever pitch." [From 6:46 onwards]
This week on SmackDown, Damian Priest won his Elimination Chamber qualifying match with some assistance from Cody Rhodes. He will be joining John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul in the high-voltage bout in Canada.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Edited by Pratik Singh
