Cody Rhodes may face unbeatable odds at WWE WrestleMania XL, explains veteran (Exclusive)

While fans are completely behind Cody Rhodes finishing his story at WWE WrestleMania XL, a veteran thinks that victory may still elude him when facing Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has no dearth of allies when it comes to depending on people helping him out. With The Rock's entry into the fray, it is not out of the question that other members of the Samoan Dynasty may also make cameo appearances to help Roman in his fight against Cody on Night Two.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long was asked about his prediction for the match. The Hall of Famer stated that from a business perspective, Cody Rhodes should win.

"The business sense. And the business sense I would have to go with Cody." [5:58 onwards]

However, veteran journalist Bill Apter had a different opinion altogether:

"Business sense and story sense, the Head of the Table is gonna remain the Head of the Table. There is going to be so much going on in this, because I have a feeling even if it's not Bloodline rules, The Rock, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and maybe some other samoans will come out and disrupt this entire thing, not gonna end the story for Cody on a good note." [6:08 onwards]

Bill Apter had an ominous prediction for WWE WrestleMania XL

Judging by how the WWE segments between The Rock and Cody Rhodes have been like of late, Bill Apter believes the ending of WrestleMania XL will be a 'very bloody ending.'

On the same episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter shared his thoughts:

"Keep in mind that there probably will be a very bloody ending. This is like the era of Dusty Rhodes blood on his son. Whatever happens, it is going to be very ugly. Very ugly." [7:20 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what happens with Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL.

