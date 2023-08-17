Cody Rhodes may have got a concussion from WWE RAW botch, according to wrestling legend

Cody Rhodes landed heavily on the ring canvas after receiving a top-rope suplex from Finn Balor on the August 14 episode of WWE RAW. Wrestling legend Stevie Richards believes the botch was so impactful that it might have caused Rhodes to suffer a concussion.

The moment occurred in the closing stages of Monday's main event. Both men were positioned on the top rope for less than a second before Balor superplexed Rhodes into the middle of the ring. The American Nightmare landed awkwardly on the back of his neck and upper back area, prompting the referee to immediately check on him.

Richards analyzed the suplex spot on his Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel. The former WWE star explained how two-time Hall of Famer Bret Hart often waited as long as 10 seconds before delivering top-rope suplexes. He also gave an insight into how the move had the potential to seriously hurt Rhodes:

"Cody seemed to be okay after this, although probably got the wind knocked out of him, got his bell rung," Richards said. "I would say he may even have got a concussion from this bump because it was that impactful. This is a textbook Brainbuster right here, like a Koko B. Ware Brainbuster, or Dick Murdoch." [5:04 – 5:25]

Despite the heavy landing, Cody Rhodes was able to continue the match. Moments later, the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble winner capitalized on a Judgment Day miscommunication to hit Balor with the Money in the Bank briefcase. He then followed up with his Cross Rhodes finisher to defeat the Irishman.

How Finn Balor subtly checked on Cody Rhodes

Following the suplex spot, Finn Balor only gained a two-count from the subsequent pinfall attempt. The Judgment Day member then pressed his forehead against Cody Rhodes' back and appeared to say something to his opponent.

Stevie Richards pointed out that Balor likely asked Rhodes if he was okay. The former ECW star also praised Balor and the referee for putting The American Nightmare's safety first:

"Good on them for doing that and making sure the communication [was good] between both wrestlers, the referee, Gorilla Position [backstage area]. 'We have to see if we have to stop this. This might be a really bad situation,' which thank God it wasn't," Richards continued. "Cody appears to be okay. Haven't seen any injury news or anything like that, but I'm sure he applied an icepack, heat, cold plunges, all that stuff to recover from it." [6:49 – 7:13]

Rhodes is currently one of WWE's most prominent stars. On August 5, he recorded a statement-making victory over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

