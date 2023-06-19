Cody Rhodes may have landed the "perfect" match, according to veteran

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes may have landed the perfect match, according to Jim Cornette. The veteran manager discussed Cody vs. Dominik in his podcast Jim Cornette's Drive Thru.

Dominik Mysterio is currently at odds with Cody Rhodes. The Judgment Day member slapped Rhodes on RAW. Following Dominik's antics, The American Nightmare challenged him to a match at Money in the Bank. Rhea Ripley accepted the challenge on Dominik's behalf on last week's RAW episode.

Jim Cornette talked about this in his podcast. He said that pay-per-view is a great way to utilize Cody and Dominik while everyone waits for Brock Lesnar to show up for his third match against Rhodes.

"First of all, I will say yes, for pay-per-view this is a great way to utilize Cody and Dominik while they're waiting for the third match with Brock and while Brock is in his annual hibernation or whatever Cody called it. Dominik's got a lot of heat in a different way than any other heels on the roster and Cody is the biggest baby face. Cody can wrestle Dominik and win which he has to but it ain't gonna hurt Dom to do the job because his heat is not about right now winning and losing," said Cornette. [6:52 - 7:29]

You can check out the podcast below:

Jim Cornette said that Dominik losing to Cody Rhodes would help him as a heel in WWE

In the same podcast, the veteran manager added that Dominik's current heat is about his gimmick with Rhea Ripley as a couple, and he can be elevated by being competitive in the ring with Cody Rhodes. He also said that this match was another way for Cody Rhodes to get a victory by not hurting but actually helping Dominik as a heel.

"It's about his gimmick and him and Rhea as a couple and the whole nine yards, and at the same time Dominik can be elevated by being in the ring and being competitive with Cody, and you know it's not gonna be a bad match because Cody's gonna lead it and Dominik's been carrying his end of everything. So it helps everybody and it's another way for Cody to get a victory without not only not hurting but actually helping one of the heels on the roster, so this is perfect," said Cornette. [7:29 - 8:04]

Who are you supporting, Cody Rhodes or Dominik Mysterio? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru and give a H/T to SportsKeeda Wrestling if you use any of the quotes from the article.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes