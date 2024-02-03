Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell feels the company has thrown another twist in Cody Rhodes' story with The Rock's appearance on SmackDown this week.

Cody was set to confront Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week. The American Nightmare cut a promo on Reigns and mentioned that he would go after The Tribal Chief, but not at WrestleMania. Then, the Rock came out to the middle, and Cody left after a hug with the People's Champ.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned that the company was possibly misdirecting the fans through the creative in an attempt to get the WWE Universe buzzing. He felt that it was a great twist. The former manager made it clear that Cody would eventually finish his story, but there might be some more bumps along the way.

"It was a misdirection. I think they played it good. You might not like it. Cody's getting there. He's got to tell the story." [From 5:00 onwards]

You can watch the full video here:

The Rock returned amidst rousing cheers from the WWE Universe. However, he didn't have much to talk about this week. Instead, The Brahma Bull had a stared Roman Reigns across the ring as the show went off the air.

Later, WWE released an exclusive video of the events that transpired after the show went off the air. After a brief staredown, Reigns and the rest of his entourage walked out of the arena while Rocky addressed the fans. The Great One thanked the fans in Birmingham, Alabama, and sent them home smiling.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will get his chance to finish the story? Sound off in the comments section below.

