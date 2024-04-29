Cody Rhodes may not be the WWE Universal Champion for long after recent developments, says veteran (Exclusive)

According to a veteran, Cody Rhodes will likely win his next title match with AJ Styles with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at stake. However, there is a chance that he would not stay champion for long.

The American Nightmare has embarked on the biggest journey of his life so far, starting with defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. Many believe that The Showcase of the Immortals this year marked a new era in the company's history, with Cody Rhodes being the face of the brand next.

However, recent reports claim that Cody is gearing up for a cameo role in the upcoming The Naked Gun reboot, starring Liam Neeson. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated that this could lead to Cody Rhodes going to Hollywood in the future.

"It will be one of the toughest matches that Cody has ever had, because I love AJ Styles' new pi**ed off attitude. I think it's very good, very strong. He will put up the fight of his life but Cody will retain the belt most likely. The other thing, part about this is, I don't know if you have heard this, Cody has signed for a cameo part in the remake of the 1980s movie The Naked Gun. Liam Neeson is going to play the Leslie Nielsen part, so we might have another wrestler like Roddy Piper, The Rock, John Cena, going Hollywood eventually because Cody started out wanting to be an actor. This could be that taste. And if that happens, who knows how long he is gonna hold his championship." [0:49 onwards]

What other movies and shows has Cody Rhodes appeared in?

While Cody Rhodes has not made a definitive mark in Hollywood yet, he has had several outings as an actor.

The American Nightmare's most notable role was in the DC Comic's TV Show, Arrow. Unlike his WWE babyface personality, he played the role of a drug kingpin Derek Sampson, which put him against the show's titular character played by Stephen Amell.

The show also showed him gaining superpowers later, becoming much more powerful than his first appearance.

Apart from his role in Arrow, he has also appeared as Kurt Smoller in the Warehouse 13 TV show. It remains to be seen whether he will move to bigger roles in the near future.

