Cody Rhodes mentions unexpected career decision after AEW exit amidst WWE return rumors

Contrary to all speculation, Cody Rhodes never showed up at Elimination Chamber, and there continues to be a lot of anticipation over the former AEW star's next move.

Going by Rhodes' most recent social media activity, "The American Nightmare," might be contemplating retirement.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Cody hinted that he could be done with his in-ring days. Here's what he posted via WrestlingNews.co:

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Cody Rhodes says this is what retirement looks like. Cody Rhodes says this is what retirement looks like. https://t.co/hWIhLfcS1h

Fans should not take Rhodes' retirement teaser too seriously, as it could all be a plan to distract the wrestling community from what might be happening behind the scenes.

Where is Cody Rhodes?

Rhodes' decision to leave AEW rattled the entire wrestling world to its core, and it didn't take time for false updates about his status to make their way online.

A photoshopped image of the former TNT Champion recently started doing the rounds, which misled fans into believing that he was on his way to Saudi Arabia.

PWInsider provided a much-needed clarification and revealed that Rhodes was spotted at the Orlando International Airport. The former AEW EVP is expected to visit the WWE Performance Center and film promos for his return over the weekend.

"That syncs with a WWE source that told us on 2/15 that they believed Rhodes may be at the WWE Performance Center this weekend. The next day, Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated also reported Rhodes was expected at the PC to film promos this weekend," reported PWInsider.

Cody is the hottest free agent available right now, and it seems like WWE officials have already made their big play to get the second-generation star back.

There have been no updates regarding potential storyline plans for Rhodes as he could appear on RAW or SmackDown at any given time.

Could Cody Rhodes return before WrestleMania 38? Would you like to see him have a massive match at the Show of Shows? Sound off in the comments section.

