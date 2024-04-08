Cody Rhodes and Michael Cole share an emotional moment after WrestleMania 40 main event

Michael Cole had known Cody Rhodes well before his career began. As The American Nightmare finished his story at WrestleMania 40, he and Cole shared an emotional moment.

Cody Rhodes finally finished the story at WrestleMania 40, pinning Roman Reigns to end his 1316-day run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. After the match, many names came out, including old rivals of Roman Reigns like Randy Orton, Sami Zayn, LA Knight, and others.

He embraced many people, including Bruce Prichard and Triple H. He then embraced Michael Cole, who seemed visibly emotional throughout the ordeal.

Like other superstars, Michael Cole is one name who has majorly benefited from the post-Vince McMahon era. With the freedom to not say everything somebody else wants, he has gotten a new lease on life in the commentary booth.

It looks like Cole and Rhodes have a history together that most don't know of, but it was clearly strong enough that Michael Cole felt emotional while Rhodes embraced him.

Michael Cole called the moment as WWE seemingly entered a brand new era with The American Nightmare at the helm. It was a touching end to the show.

