Update on WWE plans for Cody Rhodes' return 

According to reports, tonight's episode of RAW will have a heavy focus on the angel surrounding Seth Rollins' match, which is expected to culminate in a WrestleMania match with Cody Rhodes.

There has been a lot of speculation suggesting that the former AEW TNT Champion will return at the Showcase of the Immortals. Rhodes had his first stint with WWE from 2006 to 2016.

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE has already made arrangements for Cody's return. He also mentioned that the promotion has promotional material for the America Nightmare ready to go:

“There are graphics made and things like that. I don’t know the extent of it but it’s like… there’s stuff being produced, has already been produced, for the show to build to whatever it is with Cody or however that all turns out. But yeah, so (tonight), I don’t know how they announce it but that’s one of the focal points, if not the focal point of the show (tonight’s Raw). Within the company, this was a week ago so things always change, but a week ago, the talk definitely was that Cody doesn’t show up till WrestleMania.” (H/T - WrestleTalk.com)

Cody Rhodes' WWE return confirmed by Chris Jericho?

Cody's return might well have been confirmed by Chris Jericho.

Though there have been a lot of reports about Rhodes' return to the promotion, there has not been any official statement yet. During his Talk Is Jericho podcast, Y2J seems to have confirmed the former Legacy member's return.

“I’m pulling back the curtain a little bit on the wrestling business. You’re gonna discover how I’ve been able to be Chris Jericho no matter what company I work for or where I wrestle. You’ll hear how Danhausen gets to keep his name and gimmick from promotion to promotion. How Cody got to reclaim Rhodes from WWE even though he’s back in WWE…” - said Jericho. (H/T - Give Me Sport)

