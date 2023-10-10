Cody Rhodes might be pushed out of main eventing WrestleMania against Roman Reigns, according to veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes will not main event WrestleMania 40 next year opposite Roman Reigns, as the spot could go to a Samoan.

The American Nightmare has been obsessed with finishing his story in WWE since his return. He won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match and challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but couldn't dethrone The Tribal Chief in the WrestleMania 39 main event.

WWE legend Bully Ray believes Cody Rhodes won't get the same chance next year. While he credited The American Nightmare for earning the spot, he argued that The Rock's return and eventual match with Roman Reigns would be more beneficial for the business. The Hall of Famer discussed the idea at length on the latest edition of the Busted Open podcast and said:

"Personally, I believe Cody has earned the right to be the headline. Not deserved, earned. But [The] Rock is the bigger headline (...) This discussion reminds me of the movie '12 Angry Men,' where it seemed like the verdict was so obvious in the beginning, but by the time they got to it, and they actually discussed it and talked it out, the jury completely flipped."

Ray added why the creative team could choose The Great One over Rhodes to headline The Show of Shows against Reigns in Philadelphia:

"But when you look at it from pure business, pure dollars, and cents, how much more money can The Rock make for the WWE against Roman than Cody? Where is the significant amount more of dollars and cents going to come in? WrestleMania, physically, is going to sell out, right? Where are we (...) at what level are we going to make so much more money if The Rock is involved than Cody?" [H/T - WrestlingINC]

The Rock recently appeared on WWE SmackDown, but Roman Reigns was away from the television. The latter is set to return on the blue brand this week, and it will be interesting to see if he will address The Great One's surprise appearance.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at Fastlane 2023. They also put their gold on the line against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event on WWE RAW this week.

The epic main event also saw Kevin Owens and Jey Uso reconcile their differences after the champions defended their title. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship will allow Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to appear on SmackDown.

Rhodes and Jey could cross paths with Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso to possibly reignite their old feud. Given the history between the abovementioned superstars, it will be interesting to see what would transpire.