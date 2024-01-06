Cody Rhodes could miss out on finishing his story as WWE plans "biggest money match" for Roman Reigns; feels wrestling veteran

A former WWE manager feels the company could book Roman Reigns in a match against The Rock at the expense of Cody Rhodes finishing his story.

Rhodes came close to beating Reigns at WrestleMania 39 but fell short due to an interference from Solo Sikoa. Since then, he had been trying to get back at Roman. However, things took a U-turn this Monday night on RAW when The People's Champ returned and hinted at a match against The Head of the Table.

In a recent clip from Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, the wrestling veteran mentioned that Rock vs. Roman was the biggest match possible and Cody might have to wait his turn. Cornette also pointed out that The American Nightmare had already lost to Reigns once, and losing again would affect his credibility.

"Cody needs to beat Roman to finish his story. But with all due respect to Cody and anybody else, the biggest money match possible in the world is The Rock and Roman Reigns. Cody has already been beaten by Roman so you wouldn't want it to happen again. But to be the second guy to beat Roman Reigns does not carry the same cache. But we've been wrong about these things before when we're putting that finer point on it." [From 15:50 to 16:22]

Roman Reigns will be in a fatal four-way match at the Royal Rumble

WrestleMania 40 is still a few months away, and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns already has a lot on his plate.

This week on the New Year's Revolution episode of SmackDown, AJ Styles, LA Knight, and Randy Orton were in a high-stakes triple threat match to determine the number one contender for Reigns' title. The SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was watching the action from ringside.

However, just as the match was gathering pace, The Bloodline came out and disrupted the whole match. Roman, Solo Sikoa, and Jey Uso took out all three competitors. Aldis then told Paul that since there was no clear winner, the champ will now defend the title at Royal Rumble in a fatal four-way match at the PLE.

