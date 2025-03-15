Cody Rhodes' mother sends a message after her son takes "a stand" against The Rock (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' mother, Michelle, has sent a message to her son after he rejected The Rock's big proposal at Elimination Chamber. This is the second year in a row that the Rhodes family has had issues with The Final Boss.

Ad

The American Nightmare and his mother have been tormented by the wrestling legend since last year's WrestleMania season, and things took a major turn ahead of his WWE Championship match against John Cena. After the 16-time world champion won the Rumble, nobody saw the heel turn and alliance coming.

Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling recently spoke to Mama Rhodes, and she made it clear that she's proud of her son after his big decision. Michelle said she always wanted Cody Rhodes to be his own man.

Ad

Trending

"I'm very proud. You know he's taking a stand against the Rock. Very very proud of him. I always wanted him to be his own man. Just kicka**," she said. [1:38 - 2:00]

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

You can check out the full video below:

Ad

Cody Rhodes made a big decision turning down The Rock, and it brought out the worst of John Cena. It'll be interesting to see what happens when the Cenation Leader returns on RAW.

If you use the quote from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback