Cody Rhodes must build up momentum ahead of WrestleMania 40 in a unique way, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes take on Shinsuke Nakamura in a Bull Rope match in the main event of the show. The two-time Royal Rumble winner was expected to face Roman Reigns after his victory at the Rumble, but it seems like his place might be taken over by The Rock. Despite the win on RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo was critical of Cody's build-up to WrestleMania.

After his win over Nakamura on RAW ended the long-running feud between the two, The American Nightmare was attacked and laid out by Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior had earlier confronted Rhodes and urged him to challenge Reigns so that McIntyre could take care of Rollins at the Show of Shows.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that the company is trying to gain sympathy for Cody but is not using the most obvious way for it. He suggested that the former TNT Champion should call out The Bhrama Bull about stealing the spotlight.

“Let Cody cut a promo on The Rock and tell the people how he got the spot, that’s how you get sympathy on him bro. Let them know what he did, let them know how he went over Triple H’s head and a plan that was a year in the making now got flushed down the toilet. You want sympathy on him, that’s how you get sympathy on him.” [25:05 - 25:26]

While it seemed like Cody had given up his chance to face The Tribal Chief at Mania to make way for The Rock, there is still no confirmation about who Rhodes will end up challenging.

