Cody Rhodes namedrops former WWE Superstar during his promo on RAW; gets an immediate response 

Cody Rhodes' promo on the latest edition of RAW was primarily focused on the fact that Brock Lesnar attacked him last week. He issued a challenge to him for Backlash 2023, but before he did so, he namedropped a good friend of his - a former WWE Superstar, Matt Cardona, and even got an immediate response on Twitter.

On this week's RAW, Cody Rhodes spoke about his failed attempt in the WrestleMania 39 main event against Roman Reigns. He also spoke about how his friend "Matt" told him that being in the main event of WrestleMania itself was a win and that wins and losses don't matter as much.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Cody says his friend Matt told him being in the main event at WrestleMania was already a win, and that at this point in his career wins and losses don't matter. #WWERAW Cody says his friend Matt told him being in the main event at WrestleMania was already a win, and that at this point in his career wins and losses don't matter. #WWERAW https://t.co/Ldsbhx14Va

Matt Cardona has been making his name outside of WWE and is a good friend of The American Nightmare in real life.

As you may know, his wife, Chelsea Green, competes on RAW and SmackDown. Cardona took little to no time to respond, confirming that the "Matt" that Cody Rhodes referred to was him and not Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks.

Matt is currently making waves in the independent wrestling scene and seems to have found his character when he turned heel.

What did you think of Cody's call-out of Brock Lesnar? Voice your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes