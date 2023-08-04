Cody Rhodes recently opened up about his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. He referred to his rival and Harley Race, as the toughest to ever step into the ring.

The Beast Incarnate has conquered amateur wrestling, WWE, and UFC, making him one of the most successful and dominant athletes in combat sports history. He's held a title in all three industries, which is a huge accomplishment. The late-great Harley Race also had a decorated career, winning 50 championships across multiple wrestling organizations, excluding WWE. He's recognized as an Eight-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion.

During a recent appearance on the TODAY Show, Cody Rhodes described Brock Lesnar and Harley Race as tough in-ring workers. He also said he was concerned the first time he stood in the ring with the former Universal Champion.

"If you've ever seen Brock Lesnar he is certainly,probably the toughest guy ever in the industry. Him and Hayley Race I'd say are the toughest to ever step into a ring. [Brock is] absolutely giant, two NCAA Championships, UFC Heavyweight Championship. I love the idea that I'm going into SummerSlam with him but even now like I can't be a fan of his," said Rhodes.

He added:

"With what we do, you gotta win. At the big ones you got to win the big ones and this is certainly that, is the rubber match. I'll tell you something funny, I was concerned the first time I stood across from Brock... he's just a giant, giant man but I look forward to it [SummerSlam]." [2:57-3:55]

Cody Rhodes will try to conquer Brock Lesnar at WWE SummerSlam

The Beast Incarnate has dominated many top stars in WWE, including John Cena, Triple H, Roman Reigns, and The Undertaker. He has assaulted The American Nightmare several times on RAW during their feud.

Their bout at SummerSlam will be the rubber match, and the winner will hold two victories over the other. Cody Rhodes has what it takes to beat Brock Lesnar, as he's done it before.

Defeating The Beast will be a massive victory for him. After that, he could move on to finishing the story.

