Cody Rhodes needed to lose at WrestleMania 39, according to WWE legend

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin recently stated that Cody Rhodes needed to lose at WrestleMania 39.

When The American Nightmare returned to the WWE last year, he made it clear that his goal was to become the world champion. After being out of action for several months, Rhodes returned to win the Royal Rumble match. He went on to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 but failed to emerge victorious.

The wrestling world has since been split on WWE's decision to have Reigns retain his title at WrestleMania, and Steve Austin is the latest to weigh in on the topic.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Stone Cold Steve Austin said that WWE made the right choice by having Cody Rhodes lose at WrestleMania 39.

"I completely thought that they made the right decision," Austin said. "I really respect the hell out of Cody for what he did when he walked away from WWE and found himself. He went down to AEW and then came back or was hired back, however that works."

Austin added that having the former AEW star win at 'Mania would have been too "storybook" and "cliche."

"Anyway, he gets injured. He blows out a pec. He competes in the Royal Rumble. Now he comes back and he gets in the main event with Roman. I just think it was so storybook. It would have been so cliche to put the belt on him. Has he earned the opportunity to be there? Yeah, but would he have been the right guy, right now, trying to take out Roman Reigns? I just think not." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Stone Cold Steve Austin respected Cody Rhodes more after his loss at WrestleMania

During the same episode, Steve Austin said that Roman Reigns is on fire at the moment, and Rhodes isn't quite there yet. He also said that he respects The American Nightmare for lying down for the right reasons.

"Roman is so fire and is so money right now. Cody is going to be there. To me, it made me respect Cody more when you're laying down there looking at the lights and you know that story is going to be completed one of these days, but it ain't gonna be right here and it was for the right reasons, and the reasons were business." [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

Cody Rhodes was also put out of contention for the World Heavyweight Championship after being attacked by Brock Lesnar during a Triple Threat qualification match on RAW. He is slated to face The Beast at Night of Champions in a second bout after beating him at Backlash.

