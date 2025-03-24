Cody Rhodes' new name officially confirmed by WWE 

Cody Rhodes has firmly established himself as the face of WWE, taking over from Roman Reigns. The same is reflected in the company's new name for the American Nightmare.

Ad

The former AEW EVP has been booked as a megastar since returning to the global juggernaut. Rhodes was handpicked as the one to end Roman Reigns' historic title reign. He was also trusted by the company to battle John Cena in the latter's last-ever WrestleMania match and has been cheered by fans over the 16-time world champion, a reaction not many expected him to get despite Cena's heel turn.

Cody Rhodes has often referred to himself as the Quarterback 1 of WWE, stressing that he is their most important star. The company has also recognized him as the same as they called him QB1 in their recent post on the UK X handle, confirming his new name in the process.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes has surpassed 350 days as the Undisputed WWE Champion

Cody Rhodes made history at WrestleMania 41 as he defeated Roman Reigns to end his 1316-day title reign. The American Nightmare has held on to the gold since then and recently surpassed 350 days as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody is heading into the biggest feud of his life as he will face John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader turned heel at Elimination Chamber and attacked Rhodes. This will also be Cena's last WrestleMania match and thus, it shows the level of trust Triple H and Co. have in Rhodes as they chose to turn the 16-time world champion heel against Rhodes.

Cena and Rhodes came face-to-face on RAW last week where the latter called the Cenation Leader whiny and told him to bring the real John Cena. Both men will be present on RAW again this week and we can expect another confrontation between them.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE