Cody Rhodes notches up another achievement ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has reached yet another milestone with the Stamford-based company ahead of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia.

The American Nightmare has been on a dream run in WWE. Earlier this year, he became the first man in over two decades to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches. He is now set to make his dream a reality in the main event of WrestleMania 40, where he will face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

In a recent video posted on X/Twitter, Rhodes was busy signing a ton of merchandise for fans in Perth, Australia. He thanked the WWE Universe for their support and informed them that he had sold out all his merchandise in the last few days. The American Nightmare also gave a shoutout to the WWE Shop for a quick delivery of additional merchandise for fans attending the premium live event this Saturday.

You can check out Rhodes' tweet below:

What the future has in store for The American Nightmare remains to be seen.

Cody Rhodes will make an appearance at Elimination Chamber: Perth

Although Cody Rhodes could not make it to the Elimination Chamber press event yesterday, the fan-favorite will be present at the Optus Stadium in Perth for the premium live event.

Rhodes is scheduled to show up for a very special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect during the PLE. Seth "Freakin" Rollins will also feature as one of the guests on the talk show.

Seth and Cody seem to have forged a strong bond after the controversial WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event where The Rock slapped Rhodes. Grayson Waller will have some tough questions for the duo as he will host his sensational talk show in front of his home fans in Australia.

It will be interesting to see what other hurdles await Cody Rhodes as he gears up to face Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania this year.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will finish his story at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.