Cody Rhodes officially confirms that he is working closely with his biggest rival

Cody Rhodes has officially confirmed the big news of him working alongside the man whom he initially dethroned to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, Roman Reigns.Rhodes is now a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion. He regained the title by dethroning John Cena at SummerSlam and has started a feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.On social media, it was confirmed that Rhodes will play GUILE in the Street Fighter movie. Reigns will play the role of AKUMA in the same movie. Taking to X, The American Nightmare hyped up the upcoming release, set for October 16, 2026.&quot;Oct 16, 2026,&quot; wrote Rhodes.Check out Rhodes' post on X:The cast of the Street Fighter movie also features major names, including Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, 50 Cent, Callina Liang, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Hirooki Goto, Vidyut Jammwal, Alexander Volkanovski, and others.Cody Rhodes on the idea of a trilogy with Roman ReignsCody Rhodes spoke about the possibility of a trilogy with Roman Reigns. They have crossed paths twice at The Grandest Stage of Them All and have a record of 1-1.Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion said:&quot;That's probably a very hard match to have happen, but I can see it being very significant in happening again. (For the fans) you can't just have two. We're splitting. So, that third exists. I'm certainly not adverse to it. I'm not sure what his outlook on it is. We're different than we were. I'm not adverse to it.&quot;Rhodes and Reigns have also teamed up on WWE TV in the past. They were in a tag team at Bad Blood 2024 against the team of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Post-match, they had a brief staredown with The Rock, who returned on the night to send a cryptic message.