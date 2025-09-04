  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Cody Rhodes
  • Cody Rhodes officially confirms that he is working closely with his biggest rival

Cody Rhodes officially confirms that he is working closely with his biggest rival

By Soumik Datta
Published Sep 04, 2025 21:24 GMT
Cody Rhodes (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Cody Rhodes (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes has officially confirmed the big news of him working alongside the man whom he initially dethroned to win the Undisputed WWE Championship, Roman Reigns.

Ad

Rhodes is now a two-time Undisputed WWE Champion. He regained the title by dethroning John Cena at SummerSlam and has started a feud with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

On social media, it was confirmed that Rhodes will play GUILE in the Street Fighter movie. Reigns will play the role of AKUMA in the same movie. Taking to X, The American Nightmare hyped up the upcoming release, set for October 16, 2026.

"Oct 16, 2026," wrote Rhodes.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Rhodes' post on X:

Ad

The cast of the Street Fighter movie also features major names, including Andrew Koji, Jason Momoa, 50 Cent, Callina Liang, Andrew Schulz, Eric André, Hirooki Goto, Vidyut Jammwal, Alexander Volkanovski, and others.

Cody Rhodes on the idea of a trilogy with Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes spoke about the possibility of a trilogy with Roman Reigns. They have crossed paths twice at The Grandest Stage of Them All and have a record of 1-1.

Ad

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion said:

"That's probably a very hard match to have happen, but I can see it being very significant in happening again. (For the fans) you can't just have two. We're splitting. So, that third exists. I'm certainly not adverse to it. I'm not sure what his outlook on it is. We're different than we were. I'm not adverse to it."

Rhodes and Reigns have also teamed up on WWE TV in the past. They were in a tag team at Bad Blood 2024 against the team of Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Post-match, they had a brief staredown with The Rock, who returned on the night to send a cryptic message.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

In 2025, Soumik became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, but continues to cover and write about the hottest and trending news topics.

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jacob Terrell
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications