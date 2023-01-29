Cody Rhodes has stated that he has nothing but respect for Roman Reigns heading into their match at WrestleMania 39.

The American Nightmare earned the right to challenge The Tribal Chief for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by outlasting 29 other men to win the Royal Rumble. He was the 30th entrant in the bout, and this was his first match since Hell in a Cell last year.

Speaking at the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, Cody Rhodes stated that winning the World Title has been his mission since returning to WWE, and he knows that Roman Reigns is aware of this as well.

"I've been very careful about even saying Roman's name, because it's one of those things that I knew, and I'm sure he knew, I came back and the first night I was back on RAW after WrestleMania I was pointing to my waist. I talked about it in the interview, the real story of wanting to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded the family, and I'm sure he heard that and I've watched everything that Roman's done, I have nothing but respect," said Rhodes. (25:55-26:24)

Check out the entire press conference down below:

Cody Rhodes names Roman Reigns as the best wrestler in the world

For over two years, The Head of the Table has dominated WWE as the Undisputed Universal Champion. He and The Bloodline have laid waste to everyone in their path to remain the focal point of RAW and SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes named Roman Reigns as the best wrestler in the world and himself as the second:

"I can't tell you I'm the best wrestler in the world. Nobody can unless their name is Roman Reigns. That's the best wrestler in the world. I'd like to think I'm number two, right? ... Roman is undisputed. That's just the best way to put it. And if that is the situation we're walking into, and 60 something days a WrestleMania, I can't shrivel under the lights. He's been there before, I haven't... But I gotta finish this story. It's real," he said. (26:36-27:22)

Cody has never held a World Title in WWE before, but on the other hand, nobody has been able to dethrone Roman Reigns. So it'll be interesting to see what takes place at WrestleMania 39.

Will Cody Rhodes do the unthinkable at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below!

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes